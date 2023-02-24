High school boys soccer: Bossier ends historic season as state runner-up

The Bossier Bearkats battled hard but came up short in the Division III state championship game Thursday, falling to The Willow School 4-1 at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond.

While it’s obviously not the way the Bearkats wanted it to end, it was still an historic season.

Bossier reached the state championship game for the first time. Bossier is also only the third parish school to play in a state championship game.

The others were Parkway in Division II in 2001 and Benton in Division II in 2021.

The Bearkats finished 23-3-2. The 23 wins were the most since Head Coach Orlando Medellin took over the program in 2017-18. Bossier won 21 games in 2019-20 and last season.

The game was the final one for six seniors responsible for a lot of the program’s rise to one of the state’s best — Rony Carcamo, Yoany Reyes, Cristian Matamoros, Felix Deras, Sanchez and Cristobal Cruz.

When the Bearkats and Lions played early in the season, neither team scored

It didn’t take long for Willow to get on the board in the rematch.

The Lions scored on a header off a corner kick less than three minutes into the game.

With about 24 minutes left in the first half, Willow made it 2-0. Sebastian Salm sent a free kick from the sideline more than 40 yards and it curved into the net.

Bossier then gave the large contingent of Bearkats fans something to cheer about.

Jeison Sanchez’s header from 12 yards out with a defender on him made it 2-1. He scored the goal off a kick from the 40-yard line.

The Lions regained the momentum with about six minutes remaining in the half. Alexander Lupin scored from point-blank range after Bossier goalie Logan Bamburg deflected a hard shot.

The three goals were one more than the Bearkats allowed in any game this season.

Bossier had only one other solid opportunity to score in the first half but couldn’t convert about 10 yards in front of the goal.

The Bearkats came out in the second half and put pressure on the Lions.

Much of the first 15 minutes was played on Willow’s half of the field. But Bossier was unable to get a good shot in close. They did get off a few from far out that were easily handled by the Lions’ goalie.

