High school boys soccer: Bossier, Parkway extend winning streaks

The Bossier Bearkats and Parkway Panthers extended winning streaks Wednesday.

Bossier edged Benton 2-1 at Freedom Fields. Parkway defeated Airline 4-0 on the first day of the Airline Classic at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

Rony Carcamo and Yoany Reyes scored Bossier’s goals. David Rojas had assists on both.

Bossier (8-1-2) has won eight in a row. The Bearkats are playing in the Grace Christian tournament next. Benton (4-4-1) plays Dutchtown at 4 p.m. Friday in the Airline Classic.

Nolan Dean scored three goals in Parkway’s victory and now has 14 on the season.

He scored his first goal on a free kick. Garrett Neuman assisted on the second.

Daniel Lee scored the other goal on a free kick. Tyler McCaw got the shutout in goal.

Parkway (7-2) has won five in a row. The Panthers face Haughton in the tournament Thursday at 5. Airline (5-8–3) plays Northwood at 7:30.

In Thursday’s other tournament game, Captain Shreve meets Byrd at 6:15.

In another Wednesday tournament game, Minden defeated Evangel Christian 2-0.

Note: Game statistics provided by coaches.