High school boys soccer: Clutter’s hat trick helps Benton down Calvary Baptist

The Benton Tigers defeated the Calvary Baptist Cavaliers 4-0 Thursday at Calvary.

Senior Chase Clutter had a hat trick. Freshman Josh Johanning also scored a goal.

Junior Zian Toves had two assists. Freshman Sol Kim had one.

Benton (7-8-4) is playing in the Teurlings Catholic’s EIL Showcase Friday and Saturday in Lafayette.

The Tigers face St. Charles Catholic Friday and Acadiana and New Iberia Saturday.

With the season about to hit the home stretch, Benton is No. 25 in the Division I power rankings, according to GeauxPreps.com. The top 32 teams in the final rankings make the playoffs.

Elsewhere Thursday, Airline and North DeSoto played to a 1-1 tie at North DeSoto.

The Vikings (4-8-1) resume District 1-I play at Captain Shreve Wednesday.

Note: Match statistics provided by coaches