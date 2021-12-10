High school boys soccer: Four parish teams post victories

The Parkway Panthers, Bossier Bearkats, Benton Tigers and Airline Vikings won non-district games Thursday night.

Parkway downed West Monroe 5-1 at West Monroe, Bossier rolled past St. Frederick 7-1 at Memorial Stadium, Airline edged Northwood 2-1 at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium and Benton blanked Ouachita Parish 3-0 at Freedom Fields.

Also at Freedom Fields, Haughton and Union Parish played to a 2-2 tie.

Maximus Holt scored four goals to lead Parkway (5-6). Aeron Burrell scored one.

Burrell, Fabian Ellis and Nolan Dean had one assist apiece.

Peyton May and Kevin Gonzalez had three saves each.

David Rojas and Kelvis Cristales had two goals each as Bossier improved to 7-1-2.

Marquis Harris, Christian Matamoros and Juan Lemus scored one apiece.

Yoany Reyes had three assists. Matamoros, Rojas and Hilder Quintanilla all had one assist.

Carter Ebarb and Jose Montes scored Haughton’s goals. Sage Barker and Chris Ontiveros had assists.

Haughton is 3-8-2.

Benton improved to 5-3-2 with its victory. Airline improved to 8-6.

Note: Statistics provided by coaches.