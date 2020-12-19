High school boys soccer: Haughton, Benton, Bossier post victories

The Haughton Bucs and Benton Tigers won matches Saturday.

Haughton downed Ouachita Christian 3-0 in West Monroe. Benton won twice in the Grace Christian tournament in Alexandria, defeating Pineville 1-0 and Alexandria 1-0.

The Bossier Bearkats split matches in the Grace Christian tournament Friday, defeating Rapides 1-0 and falling to Pineville by the same score.

Ian Ebarb, Hudson Culver and Josthin Quiacain scored one goal apiece in Haughton’s victory.

Josue Delcid played well in goal, coach Michael Marston said.

Haughton improved to 5-6-2.

Benton raised its record to 4-4-3 with the two victories. Bossier enters the Christmas break 10-2-3.