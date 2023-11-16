High school boys soccer: Haughton, Benton win

The Haughton Bucs and Benton Tigers won Thursday night.

Haughton defeated Ruston 6-0 at Ruston. In a District 1-I opener, Benton defeated Southwood 11-0 at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

Elsewhere, Parkway fell to Byrd 3-0 at Byrd.

At Ruston, Abdul Zidan led Haughton (2-0) with two goals. Carter Ebarb, Quinn Woodrow and Ethan Osbon scored one each.

Chris Ontiveros had two assists and Jacob Wood one.

Defensive standouts were Austin Hickman in goal, Carlos Obregon and Homer Villarreal.

Haughton visits Ouachita Parish Monday

At Airline, Benton improved to 1-0-1 with the victory. The Tigers are playing in the Pineville Rebel Cup Friday and Saturday.

Note: Match statistics provided by coaches. This report will be updated if more information is provided.