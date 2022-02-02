High school boys soccer: Haughton edges Northwood in dramatic fashion in Division II first-round game

The Haughton Bucs edged district rival Northwood 2-1 in the first round of the Division II boys playoffs Tuesday night at Jerry Burton Memorial Stadium.

Carter Ebarb scored the game winner in the 99th minute after it went into extra time. Jose Montes scored the Bucs’ first goal on a steal.

Coaches also cited the play of Yohan Rache, Christian Obregon, Sage Barker and goalkeeper Austin Hickman.

It was the third game between the teams this season. They played to a 3-3 tie early in the season and the Falcons won 4-3 in district play Jan. 20.

The No. 21 seed Bucs (8-13-2) will play another District 1 rival, No. 5 Caddo Magnet (16-8-1), in the second round Friday at 6 p.m. at Lee Hedges Stadium. Magnet received a first-round bye.

Northwood, the No. 12 seed, closed its season 14-8-2.