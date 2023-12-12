High school boys soccer: Haughton, Evangel tie 1-1 on first day of Airline Classic

High school boys soccer: Haughton, Evangel tie 1-1 on first day of...

The Haughton Bucs and Evangel Christian Academy Eagles played to a 1-1 tie Monday on the first day of the Airline Classic at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

In the other games, Caddo Magnet defeated Parkway 3-0 and Calvary Baptist defeated West Ouachita 2-0.

Abdal Zidan scored Haughton’s goal on an assist from Carter Ebarb.

Haughton Head Coach Michael Marston said Carlos Obergon and Homero Villarreal were defensive standouts.

Here is Tuesday’s schedule.

Airline vs. West Ouachita, 4:30

Caddo Magnet vs. Loyola, 5:45

Evangel Christian vs. West Ouachita, 7

Airline vs. Minden, 8:15