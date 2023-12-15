High school boys soccer: Haughton gets win in Airline Classic

The Haughton Bucs defeated Loyola 2-0 Thursday on the third day of the Airline Classic tournament at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium.

The Airline Vikings and Benton Tigers lost close matches at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

Airline fell to West Monroe 2-0, and Benton dropped a 1-0 decision to 2023 Division I runner-up Dutchtown.

In another match at Airline, Captain Shreve and Southside played to a 2-2 tie.

In other matches At Preston Crownover, Parkway fell to Evangel Christian 3-0 and Byrd defeated Ouachita Parish 3-1.

The 19-team tournament is divided into three groups.

Haughton improved to 1-0-1 in Group 3 play.

Carter Ebarb and Abdul Zidan scored the Bucs’ goals. Zidan had an assist.

Haughton Head Coach Michael Marston said goalie Austin Hickman played well. Homero Villarreal, Carlos Obergon and Ethan Osbon were also standouts.

Airline dropped to 2-1 in Group 2.

The Dutchtown match was Benton’s first in Group 1. Parkway dropped to 0-2 in Group 2.

NOTE: Match statistics provided by coaches.