High school boys soccer: Haughton gets win on final day of Airline Classic; Vikings finish atop Group 2

High school boys soccer: Haughton gets win on final day of Airline...

The Airline Vikings won Group 2 and the Haughton Bucs finished second in Group 3 in the Airline Classic.

Airline went 2-2 in five-team Group 2 and compiled 11 points, one more than Ouachita Parish and Calvary Baptist.

Airline fell to 2023 Division II semifinalist Archbishop Rummel 6-0 Saturday.

Haughton went 2-0-1 in six-team Group 3. The Bucs had 13 points, one less than Evangel Christian.

Haughton defeated Minden 4-0 Saturday,

Dutchtown, the 2022-23 Division I runner-up, won eight-team Group 1 with 13 points. St. amant, Mandeville and Archbishop Rummel all tied for second with 11.

Haughton’s Abdal Zidan scored two goals against Minden. Carter Ebarb and Carlos Obregon scored one each.

Joshtin Ovando, Chris Ontiveros and Jaxon Palmer had one assist apiece.

Benton didn’t get a win in the tournament but the Tigers played three close matches against quality opponents.

Benton lost to Dutchtown 1-0, Mandeville 2-0 and Rummel 2-1.

Mandeville reached the Division I semifinals last season.

Elsewhere, Bossier picked defeated Glenmora 1-0 in the Rapides Parish tournament.

Osman Padilla scored the goal.

Bossier improved to 9-2.

Here is the Airline Classic All-Tournament team.