High school boys soccer: Haughton opens season with victory; Parkway, Bossier fall

The Haughton Bucs routed Southwood 8-1 in a season opener Tuesday night at Memorial Stadium.

Abdal Zidan led the Bucs with four goals.

Caleb Bencke scored two and Chris Ontiveros one.

Jacob Wood and Hudson Culver had two assists and one goal each.

Haughton returns to action at 6 p.m. Thursday against Minden at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

In other season openers, Parkway fell to Byrd 6-2 at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium, and Bossier dropped a 2-1 decision to West Monroe on the road.

Nolan Dean scored Parkway’s goal. The Panthers return to action Wednesday against Evangel Christian at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Preston Crownover.

Bossier heads to New Orleans Friday for a 6 p.m. matchup against Ben Franklin.