The Haughton Bucs and Ouachita Parish Lions played to a 2-2 tie Monday in Monroe.

Abdal Zidan scored both of Haughton’s goals.

Carter Ebarb and Josthin Ovando had assists.

Brothers Homero and Leo Villarreal were cited for their play by Head Coach Michael Marston.

Austin Hickman also played well in goal.

Haughton (2-0-1) is off until Nov. 29 when the Bucs face Benton at Parkway.