High school boys soccer: Haughton picks up second win in Airline Classic; tournament concludes Saturday

High school boys soccer: Haughton picks up second win in Airline Classic;...

The Haughton Bucs defeated North Caddo 8-0 Friday on the second day of the Airline Classic at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

Haughton (5-5-1) leads four-team Group C with 12 points going into its final game of the tournament against Calvary Baptist at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The Cavaliers are tied for second with Evangel Christian with six points.

A win is three points and a tie is one. Teams get one point per goal with a maximum of three.

Carter Ebarb led Haughton with four goals. Abdul Zidan had two. Jose Montes and Caleb Bencke scored one each. Noah Lepper and Yohan Rache were cited for their all-around effort.

In other Airline Classic games Friday, Benton fell to Dutchtown 1-0, Minden and Northwood tied 1-1, Calvary downed North Caddo 6-0 and Dutchtown and Byrd tied 1-1.

In other games Saturday, Captain Shreve plays Dutchtown at 10 a.m., Benton takes on Byrd at 11:30, Northwood faces Parkway at 1 p.m. and Benton plays Captain Shreve at 4.

Parkway leads Group B with eight points in two games. Minden is second with seven in two and Airline third with six in two.

Byrd leads Group A with seven points in two games. Dutchtown is second with six in two.

Elsewhere, Bossier defeated Alexandria 2-1 in the Grace Christian tournament in Pineville.

Jeison Sanchez and Alexis Serrano scored the goals. Felix Deras and Rony Carcamo had assists.

The Bearkats improved to 9-1-2 with their ninth straight victory. They also have an 11-game unbeaten streak.

Alexandria (1-3-4) was a Division I semifinalist last season.