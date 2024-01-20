High school boys soccer: Haughton remains undefeated in District 1-II with two wins Saturday

High school boys soccer: Haughton remains undefeated in District 1-II with two...

The Haughton Bucs remained undefeated in District 1-II with two victories Saturday.

The Bucs defeated North DeSoto 6-2 and Huntington 9-0.

Haughton improved to 11-4-3 overall and 5-0 in district.

Caddo Magnet (8-6-1, 2-0-1) is in second. The Bucs and Mustangs are scheduled to face off Jan. 29 in the final match of the regular season for both.

Abdal Zidan and Carter Ebarb scored two goals each against North DeSoto.

Coleman Pratt and Jaxon Palmer scored one each.

Ebarb and Zidan had one assist each.

Ebarb scored two goals and had one assist against Huntington. Zidan and Pratt had one goal and one assist each.

Josthin Ovando, Eliazar Jimenez, Chris Ontiveros, Quinn Woodrow and Palmer scored one goal apiece.

According to GeauxPreps.com, Haughton is No. 12 in the Division II power rankings. The top 16 teams in the final rankings host first-round playoff games.

Haughton visits Captain Shreve Friday.