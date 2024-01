The Haughton Bucs defeated Northwood 8-2 in a District 1-II match Friday at Northwood.

Carter Ebarb and Abdal Zidan led Haughton with four and three goals, respectively.

Ebarb had assists on two of Zidan’s goals.

Zidan, Eliazar Jimenez, Chris Ontiveros and Quinn Woodrow also had assists.

Josthin Ovando scored on a penalty kick.

Haughton improved to 9-3-3 overall and lead the district at 3-0. Caddo Magnet (8-6-1, 2-0-1) is second.

Northwood dropped to 8-4-1 and 2-1-1.