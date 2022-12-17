High school boys soccer: Haughton wins group in Airline Classic; Bossier extends winning streak to 10

The Haughton Bucs claimed the Group C title Saturday in the Airline Classic, defeating Calvary Baptist 4-0 on the tournament’s final day at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

Haughton (6-5-1) finished the tournament 3-0.

Abdul Zidan and Carter Ebarb scored two goals each. Yohan Roche and Chris Ontiveros were cited for their all-around play.

Austin Hickman and Eliaza Jiminez combined for the shutout in goal.

In other tournament games, Benton fell to Byrd 3-0 and Captain Shreve 2-0, Airline lost to Minden 1-0, Parkway and Northwood played to a 2-1 tie and Captain Shreve and Dutchtown played to a 3-3 tie.

Minden, which went 2-0-1, won Group B in a tiebreaker over Parkway, which went 1-1-1. Byrd, which went 2-0-1, won Group A.

Elsewhere, Bossier defeated Holy Savior Menard 2-0 in the Grace Christian tournament in Pineville.

The Bearkats (10-1-2) extended their winning streak to 10 and unbeaten streak to 12.

Alex Urbina and Yoany Reyes scored the goals. David Rojas assisted on both.