High school boys soccer: Late goal lifts Bossier into Division III title game

As Bossier’s Division III semifinal game against St. Louis Catholic wore on without a goal Saturday afternoon, overtime seemed inevitable.

The Bearkats had several scoring opportunities but weren’t able to convert. The Saints had chances too.

But with about eight minutes left, Bossier finally broke through.

The play started with a free kick by Rony Carcamo from the sideline. He booted the ball more than 40 yards about nine yards in front of the goal.

St. Louis Catholic goalkeeper Noah Ellender went high and got his hands on the ball as he fell over one of his leaping teammates. It ricocheted right to Joshua Campos who was about 21 yards in front of the goal.

The ball bounced once and Campos let it him in the chest. He then quickly kicked it in the left side of the goal, setting off a celebration by the Bearkats.

The rest of the match was played mostly in front of the St. Louis goal.

Both Ellender and Bossier goalie Logan Bamburg had outstanding matches. Each teams’ defenders also did their part.

With the 1-0 victory, No. 2 seed Bossier advanced to the title match for the first time in school history. The only other parish boys teams to make championship matches were Parkway in Division II in 2000 and Benton in Division II in 2021.

“The guys put in the work,” Bossier Head Coach Orlando Medellin said. “I took over the program. This is year six for me and one of the things I told myself is I want to get my kids used to winning.”

Medellin, who picked up his 100th career win earlier this season, was tired of hearing how Bossier never wins.

“So seeing them celebrate like this, these amazing fans here, I’m speechless and all glory to God,” he said. “I’m just grateful. I love Bossier. I went to Bossier. I graduated from Bossier. I bleed green. We got one more game. I told the boys, we’ve got one more game next week, don’t make me suffer like this.”

Bossier (23-2-2) faces No. 4 seed The Willow School (16-4-5) for the championship at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond.

The Willow School upset No. 1 seed University 1-0 (penalty kicks) in the semifinals. Bossier and The Willow School played to a scoreless tie on Nov. 19 in New Orleans in the Bearkats’ third game of the season.

Saturday’s match wasn’t the first between the Bearkats and No. 3 seed Saints (17-4-4). Bossier won 4-0 at Memorial Stadium on Jan. 20.

Medellin warned his team not to make too much of that match.

“We knew from day one when we saw we were going to play them it was a totally different game,” he said. “I told the kids every day, ‘Guys, this is going to be a different game, this is going to be a different game.’

“But the kids, they never gave up. They kept running, and we got that goal and we won.”