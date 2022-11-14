High school boys soccer: Parish teams look for more success as season begins

High school boys soccer: Parish teams look for more success as season...

The Bossier Bearkats made school history last season by reaching the semifinals of the Division III playoffs.

With a core group of starters returning, Head Coach Orlando Medellin’s Bearkats could make another deep playoff run this season.

Benton has a strong tradition of playoff success. Like Bossier, Benton lost some key players to graduation. But Head Coach Bryan George also has several returning starters from last season’s Division II quarterfinal team.

After winning three straight District 1-II titles, Benton faces the challenge this season of moving up to Division I. The Tigers are in District 1 with Airline, Byrd, Captain Shreve and Southwood.

The 2022-23 season started Monday.

Bossier is coming off a 19-3-3 season. The Bearkats broke through last season and won the District 1 title.

Bossier’s chief district rival, Loyola College Prep, has moved down to Division IV. The remaining district teams are all in north central and northeast Louisiana — Union Parish, Sterlington and Carroll.

Medellin has put together a strong schedule. The Bearkats are headed to South Louisiana this week and are scheduled to face Ben Franklin Friday and Lusher Charter Saturday.

Ben Franklin was a Division II semifinalist last season and Lusher Charter was a Division III semifinalist.

Bossier lost District 1 Overall MVP Hilder Quintanilla and co-Defensive MVP Jorge Alfaro to graduation. But four first-team All-District players return — seniors Felix Deras, Cristian Matamoros, Yoany Reyes and Cristobal Cruz.

Also back are second-team selections Rony Carcamo, David Rojas, Alexis Serrano and Juan Carlos Contreras.

Benton lost District 1-II Overall MVP Logan Smith, Defensive MVP Dayne Reed and first-team All-District selection RJ Moore to graduation off last season’s 15-8-2 team.

First-team All-District players returning are junior forward Ethan Bihler, senior defender Reed Petro and junior midfielder Chase Clutter. Junior Turner Hubbard was a second-team selection. Carson Cormany is also a returning starter.

Bihler had 22 goals and four assists last season. Clutter had 13 assists. Petro had nine goals and nine assists.

George expects sophomores Kyle Hudson, Zach Wroten, Ty Wroten and freshmen Joey McKena and Joe Aboufaycal to contribute.

Parkway went 13-9-1 last season and reached the second round of the Division II playoffs. The Panthers were runner-up to Benton in District 1.

Maximus Holt, the school’s all-time leading goalscorer and the District 1-II Offensive MVP, is the biggest loss off that team.

Two first-team All-District players return — junior midfielder Aeron Burrell and junior center back Daniel Lee.

Also back are second-team midfielders Nolan Dean, a senior, and Brasen Teutsch, a junior.

Freshman Jax Thompson could be among the newcomers in the mix for playing time.

Airline has four starters back from last season’s 12-12 squad that reached the playoffs — senior winger Elix Bermudez, sophomore midfielder Alan Breton, sophomore midfielder Ben Jump and sophomore goalkeeper Matthew Posey.

Posey was an honorable mention All-District 1 selection.

Haughton has nine players back that started at some point off last season’s 8-14-2 team that reached the second round of the playoffs for the first time in program history.

Junior forward Carter Ebarb was a first-team All-District 1-II selection. Senior Jose Montes was a second-team All-Parish selection.

Ebarb scored 25 goals last season and Montes had 15.

Senior Caleb Bencke and junior Christian Ontiveros were both honorable mention All-District.

Senior Hudson Culver is back after missing all of last season with an injury.