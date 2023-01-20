High school boys soccer: Parkway, Bossier, Benton get district wins; Bearkats host St. Louis Catholic Friday in battle of top Division III teams

The Parkway Panthers, Bossier Bearkats and Benton Tigers won district matches Thursday night.

In District 1-II, Parkway defeated Northwood 5-1 at Lee Hedges Stadium.

In District 1-III Bossier downed Carroll 8-0 in Monroe.

In District 1-I, Benton defeated Airline 6-0 at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

At Lee Hedges, Nolan Dean led Parkway with two goals. JR McGaugh, Brasen Teutsch and Connor Phillips scored one apiece.

The Panthers (12-4-1, 5-0) host Pineville Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Parkway and Caddo Magnet (9-5-2, 5-0) face off for the district championship Thursday at 6 at Lee Hedges Stadium.

According to GeauxPreps.com, the Panthers are No. 14 in the Division II power ratings. The top 16 teams in the final ratings host first-round playoff games.

Bossier improved to 16-2-2 overall and 2-0 in district. The Bearkats host St. Louis Catholic (12-6-2) Friday at 6:30.

Bossier is No. 2 in the Division III power ratings and St. Louis Catholic is No. 3.

Benton improved to 9-10-1 overall and 2-1 in district.

The Tigers are No. 31 in the Division I power ratings. The top 32 teams in the final ratings make the playoffs.

Benton plays Caddo Magnet Saturday at 1. The Tigers can earn a share of the district championship with a victory Wednesday against Captain Shreve at Lee Hedges Stadium.

The Gators (10-6-3, 3-0) took the district lead with a 1-0 victory over Byrd Thursday.

Note: Match statistics provided by coaches.