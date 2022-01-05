High school boys soccer: Parkway tops Airline; Bossier, Benton win

The Parkway Panthers, Bossier Bearkats and Benton Tigers posted victories Tuesday night.

In a non-district match at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium, Parkway defeated Airline 6-0. In a District 1-III opener at Bossier’s Memorial Stadium, Bossier routed Sterlington 9-1.

In another non-district match at Freedom Fields, Benton improved to 7-6-2 with an 8-0 victory over North DeSoto.

At Airline, Maximus Holt led the Panthers (8-7) with four goals. Aeron Burrell and Nolan Dean scored one each.

Daniel Lee and Ryder Trant had two assists each. Tyler McCann and JR McGaugh had one each.

Airline dropped to 8-9.

At Bossier, Marquis Harris scored three goals to lead the Bearkats (10-2-2).

Yoany Reyes and Roni Carcamo scored two each. David Rojas and George Alfaro each had one.

Harris, Rojas and Hilder Quintanilla had two assists apiece. Aidan Bamburg and Cristobal Cruz had one each.

Sterlington dropped to 6-4-1.

Note: Statistics provided by coaches.