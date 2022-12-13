High school boys soccer: Weather-delayed Airline Classic starts Wednesday

The annual Airline Classic tournament was supposed to start Tuesday, but the severe weather that rolled through the area didn’t allow that to happen.

Instead, the four-day event featuring 12 boys teams start Wednesday with three games at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

Evangel Christian plays Minden at 5 p.m. followed by Airline vs. Parkway at 6:20 and North Caddie vs. Evangel at 7:40.

Each game will consist of 30-minute halves with a five-minute halftime.

The teams are divided into three groups. The winner of each group will be recognized Saturday.

There are three games Thursday, including Parkway vs. Haughton at 5 and Airline vs. Northwood at 7:30.

There are five games Friday including Benton vs. Dutchtown at 4 and Haughton vs. North Caddo at 5:15.

The tournament concludes with six games Saturday including Haughton vs. Calvary Baptist at 8:30 a.m., Benton vs. Byrd at 11:30, Parkway vs. Northwood at 1 p.m., Airline vs. Minden at 2:30 and Benton vs. Captain Shreve at 4.