High school boys track and field: 18 parish athletes qualify for 5A state meet

Two individuals and a relay team from parish schools won events in the Region I-5A meet Wednesday at Northwestern State’s Walter P. Ledet Track Complex.

Airline junior Jeremiah Boudreaux won the 110-meter hurdles, and Parkway junior Devon Oliver won the discus. Airline won the 4X200-meter relay.

Airline finished second in the team competition with 73 points. Ruston won with 91. Parkway was fourth with 38.

But coming in first wasn’t the most important thing.

The top three finishers in individual events and the top three teams in the relays qualified for the Class 5A state meet Saturday, May 6, at LSU’s Bernie Moore Stadium. Fourth-place finishers are alternates.

All told, 18 athletes from parish schools qualified.

Boudreaux qualified in three events.

He won the 110-meter hurdles in 14.77 seconds, .11 faster than runner-up Chaunkey Lewis of Ouachita Parish.

He finished second in the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 2 inches. Southside’s Landon Batiste won with a 6-6, which Boudreaux jumped in the District 1-5A meet.

He also teamed with Ladarius Epps, Kye Lehr and Cameron Jefferson to win the 4X200 relay in

1:27.93. Carencro was second in 1:27.99.

Oliver won the discus with a throw of 164 feet, 5 inches, almost 3 feet farther than his school-record throw in the 1-5A meet. Barbe’s Michael Fulton was second with a 164-2.

Airline’s Jefferson finished second in the 200 in 21.61. Carencro’s Kalen Beavers won in 21.45.

Jefferson also qualified in the 100 with a third-place finish in 10.88. Carencro’s Koen Beavers won in 10.61.

Parkway’s Gabriel Falting finished second in the 1,600 in 4:38.24, just 2.11 seconds behind Ruston’s Thomas Rogers.

Benton junior Jeffrey King was second in the javelin with a throw of 173-4. Sulphur’s Peyton Lemaire won with a 178-10 1/2.

The Parkway foursome of Jesus Cordova, Alex Gomez, Noah Fox and Gary Smith finished second in the 4X800 relay in 8:17.40, just 2.56 behind Ruston.

The Haughton foursome of Demetri Williams, John Ecot, Cody Salas and John Hudson Broen finished third in the 4X100 relay in 42.68. Carencro won in 42.06.

Airline’s Lehr was third in the 300 hurdles in 40.55. Comeaux’s Kalix Robinson won in 39.50. Airline’s Ian White was fourth in 40.64.

Lehr finished fourth in the 110 hurdles in 15.01, .10 out of third.

Airline’s Malik Word was third in the shot put with a 46-8. Comeaux’s Kyron Bernard won with a 48-6. Oliver was fourth with a 45-7.

Benton’s Miller Malley was third in the pole vault with a 12-0, just 6 inches lower than winner Oliver McCurdy of West Ouachita.

Boudreaux finished fourth in the 200 in 21.88, .11 behind the third-place finisher:

Parkway’s Smith was fourth in the 1,600 in 4:42.56, 2.23 out of third.

Benton’s Mason Neill was fifth in the pole vault with an 11-6, 6 inches below the third-place height.