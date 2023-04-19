High school boys track and field: Airline takes 1-5A title; Parkway runner-up

The Airline Vikings rolled to the District 1-5A championship Tuesday at Benton’s Tiger Stadium.

It was Airline’s first title since the Vikings won the last of three straight in 2019,

Airline scored 161 points. Defending champion Parkway finished second with 108. Natchitoches Central was third with 76, Benton fourth with 72 and Haughton fifth with 65.

The top four finishers in individual events and top four teams in the four relays qualified for the Region I-5A meet set for Wednesday at Northwestern State.

Airline’s Jeremiah Boudreaux continued his outstanding season, winning the 110-meter hurdles, the high jump and finishing second in the 200.

He also ran on the Vikings’ winning 4X200 relay team.

Boudreaux was the high-point winner with 30.5. His teammate Cameron Jefferson was second with 24.

Boudreaux won the 110 hurdles in 15.27 seconds, edging Haughton’s Tyler Stewart by .05 seconds.

He tied his personal best in the high jump, clearing 6 feet, 6 inches. Parkway’s Tre’ Fisher was second at 6-2.

Boudreaux and Jefferson dueled in the 200. Jefferson won in 21.73, Boudreaux ran a 22.03.

Jefferson took the 100 in 11.08, .08 faster than Natchitoches Central’s Jeremiah Miles.

Boudreaux and Jefferson teamed with Kye Lehr and Ladarius Epps to win the 4X200 in 1:28.24. The Haughton foursome of John Hudson Brown, Chris Mayes, Demetri Williams and John Ecot finished second in 1:29.60.

Parkway’s Devon Oliver continued his dominant season, winning the shot put with a toss of 49-7 and the discus with a 161-6. His distance in the discus would have been good enough to win the event in the Class 5A state meet last year,

Airline’s Malik Word was second in both events with a 47-4 in the shot put and a 142-9 1/2 in the discus,

Parkway’s Gabriel Falting won the 1,600 and finished second in the 3,200.

He ran a 4:31.84 in the 1,600. With a strong sprint down the stretch, he edged Captain Shreve’s Evan Johnson by a half-second.

Johnson won the 3,200 in 9:57.26 to Falting’s 10:11.02.

Airline’s Ian White and Lehr finished 1-2 in the 300 hurdles in 39.91 and 41.10, respectively.

Airline’s Ethan Moczygemba won the 800 in 2:05.68. Parkway’s Jesus Cordova was second in 2:07.16.

The Airline foursome of White, Phillip Hughes, Gabe Laval and Lehr won the 4X400 in

3:31.95. The Parkway team of Jeremiah Robinson, Will Achee, Brody Hocter and Gary Smith finished second in 3:32.61.

The Parkway foursome of Jesus Cordova, Alex Gomez, Andrew Kent and Noah Fox won the 4X800 in 8:28.80. The Airline team of Jordan Williams, Lincoln Gines, Moczygemba and Laval took second in 8:36.40.

Airline’s Rayquan Carmouche was second in the long jump with a 21-4. Byrd’s Xavier Anderson won in 21-10 1/2.

Benton’s Jeffrey King continued his domination of the javelin with a throw of 180-6. Haughton’s Chase Tolbert was second with a 143-3.

Benton’s Miller Malley and Natchitoches Central’s Ridge Esponge both cleared 13-0 in the pole vault. Esponge took first with one fewer Miss.

Third-place finishers from parish schools in individual events were Haughton’s Brown (100, 11.25), Benton’s Parker Coleman (400, 51.29), Parkway’s Gomez (800, 2:07.40), Parkway’s Smith (1,600, 4:40.08), Parkway’s Ben Ruliffson (3,200, 10:12.13), Airline’s Lehr (110 hurdles, 16.24), Haughton’s Amryon Lars (long jump, 21-0), Benton’s Marc Perry (triple jump, 42-5 1/2; high jump, 6-0), Airline’s Jaelon Shumake (shot put, 44-8), Parkway’s Jason Nall (javelin, 142-6) and Benton’s Mason Neill (pole vault, 12-6).

Airline (Jefferson, Epps, Donte Lacour, Chris Montgomery) was third in the 4X100 in 42.87.

Benton (Lucas Clarke, Ashton Kerr, Bernebe Mancilla and Chase Clutter) finished third in the 4X800 in 8:38.30.