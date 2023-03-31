High school boys track and field: Parkway takes Bossier Parish Championships meet; Haughton runner-up

The Parkway Panthers won the Bossier Parish Championships meet Thursday at Benton’s Tiger Stadium.

The Panthers scored 168 points, 18 more than runner-up Haughton. Benton was third with 136 and Airline fourth with 105.

Parkway dominated the distance events and Haughton dominated the sprints.

The Panthers’ Alex Gomez and Ben Ruliffson finished first and second, respectively, in the 1,600-meter run,

Gomez finished in 4 minutes, 42.02 seconds. Ruliffson ran a 4:47.27,

Parkway’s Gabriel Falting and Jesus Cordova finished 1-2 in the 3,200.

Falting ran 10:17.75 and Cordova a 10.23.94.

Haughton teammates John Ecot and John Hudson Brown finished 1-2 in the 100.

Ecot ran an 11.37 in the 100, edging Brown by .14 seconds.

Brown returned the favor in the 200, winning in 22.89. Ecot ran a 23.56.

Haughton’s Tyler Stewart swept the hurdles, winning the 110 in 16.11 and the 300 in 43.90. Airline’s Ian White was second in the 110 in 16.49, and Benton’s Austin Richard was second in the 300 in 44.67.

Airline’s Phillip Hughes took the 400 in 52.45, 1.61 seconds ahead of Benton’s Parker Coleman.

Parkway’s Brody Hocter captured the 800 in 2:07.71. Benton’s Bernebe Mancilla was second in 2:12.38.

Haughton’s Brown and Ecot teamed with Davonte Moss and Dimitri Williams to win the 4X100 relay in 42.64. Airline was second in 44.39.

Brown, Moss, Williams and Cody Salas took the 4X200 in 1:31.47. Parkway finished second in 1:31.70.

The Benton foursome of Chase Clutter, Mancilla, Richard and Coleman won the 4X400 in 3:36.90. That was just .01 seconds ahead of Airline.

Parkway won the 4X800 in 8:30.70 (Note: Team members not available). The Benton team of Mancilla, Clutter, Lucas Clarke and Ashton Kerr finished second in 8:33.20.

Benton’s Jeffrey King turned in one of the best performances of the season regardless of event in the field events. He won the javelin with a throw of 183 feet, 5 1/2 inches. That was 37-2 farther than the best throw of runner-up Jason Nall of Parkway.

Parkway’s Devon Oliver continued his season-long dominance in the shot put and discus, winning the former with a 51-0 and the latter with a 160-5. Airline’s Jae’lon Shumake was second in the shot with a 47-7. Airline’s Malik Word was second in the discus with a 142-0

Airline’s Rayquan Carmouche won the long jump with a 20-7. Haughton’s Amyron Lars and Benton’s Marc Perry both went 20-4 with Lars getting second via the tiebreaker.

Perry took the triple jump with a 42-6. Haughton’s Stewart was second with a 41-5.

Parkway’s Tre’ Fisher and Haughton’s Demarshae Fradger both cleared 6-0 in the high jump. Fisher took first via the tiebreaker.

Benton’s Mason Neill won the pole vault with a 12-0. His teammate Miller Malley was second with an 11-6.

Other third-place finishers in individual events were Parkway’s Demarkus Evans (100), Plain Dealing’s Aaron Reddix (200), Parkway’s Andrew Kent (800), Benton’s Brody Hutchison (1,600), Benton’s Dominic Helverson (3,200), Haughton’s Chris Mayes (400, 110 hurdles), Parkway’s O’myrion Jenkins (300 hurdles), Airline’s Word (shot put), Parkway’s Dolan Williams (discus), Parkway’s Fisher (triple jump), Benton’s Cole Austin (javelin), Benton’s Perry (high jump) and Airline’s Garrett Garner (pole vault).