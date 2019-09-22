High school cross country: Airline boys win Airline XC Festival meet; Benton’s Russell, Loyola’s Dart claim individual titles

Airline won the boys division and finished runner-up in the girls in the Airline Cross Country Festival meet Saturday in Plain Dealing.

Benton freshman Isabelle Russell and Bossier City’s Will Dart, a senior at Loyola, won the girls and boys 5K races, respectively.

Airline scored 46 points in the boys division. West Monroe was runner-up with 59. Caddo Magnet finished third with 99 and Benton fourth with 110.

West Monroe easily won the girls title with 39 points. Airline was second with 83, Haughton third with 99, North DeSoto fourth with 115 and Benton fifth with 139.

Russell, who ran times on the track in middle school that would have been good enough to win high school events, covered the 3-mile course in 19 minutes, 21.62 seconds.

Caddo Magnet senior Storm Burton was second in 19:35.39. Russell and Burton were the only two runners in the field of 86 to finish in less than 21 minutes.

West Monroe runners Alexus Sims, Faith Scarbrough and Anna Grace McDuffie finished 3-4-5.

Rounding out the top 10 were Captain Shreve’s Olivia Hilburn, West Monroe’s Riley Hall, Natchitoches Central’s Aaniyah Hardwell, Haughton’s Lowrey Lain and Byrd’s Bryn Peters.

Airline’s Kaylen Harris and Brynn Gines finished 11th and 12th, respectively.

Other parish runners finishing in the top 20 were Haughton’s Madecyn Johnson (15th) and Jadyn Hodge (16th), and Airline’s Hannah Evans (20th). Benton’s Emmalyn Burns and Haughton’s Claudia Cooper were 21st and 22nd, respectively.

Dart won the boys race in 15:45.67. Airline’s Joshua Burns and Gabriel Cole finished 2-3 in 16:44.77 and 16:53.96, respectively.

Benton’s Jacob Marcinkus and Hagos Easter were fourth and fifth, respectively. Marcinkus ran a 17:18.36 and Easter a 17:23.6.

Rounding out the top 10 in the field of 107 were Captain Shreve’s Alex Adcock, Airline’s Collin Morgan, West Monroe’s Jon Avery, Haughton’s Kenneth Smith and West Monroe’s Christian Grant.

Other parish runners posting top-20 finishes were Benton’s Mason Haley (14th), Airline’s Jaylin Wilbert (16th) and Airline’s Lucas McCain (20th).

