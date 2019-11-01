High school cross country: Airline, Parkway take District 1-5A titles

Airline and Parkway won District 1-5A cross country championships Thursday afternoon at Oakland Plantation Country Club in Plain Dealing.

Airline, which had three runners in the top four, scored 36 points to win the boys title. Benton, in its first 1-5A meet, finished runner-up with 62. Parkway was third with 87.

Airline won for the third straight year.

Parkway, which placed four runners in the top 11, scored 30 points to take the girls title. Airline was second with 53, Haughton third with 71 and Benton fourth with 79.

Parkway won for the second year in a row and eighth time in the last nine years.

Parkway junior Joslyn Crosby won the girls individual title, covering the 3-mile course in 18 minutes, 50.9 seconds.

Benton freshman Isabelle Russell was the runner-up in 19:02.1. Parkway senior Jazz Rasouliyan finished third in 20:20.6.

Byrd’s Bryn Peters finished fourth in 20:44.1 and Airline sophomore Kaylen Harris fifth in 20:49.6.

Rounding out the top 10 were Byrd’s Claire White, Byrd’s Lillie England, Parkway’s Katie Roman, Haughton’s Lowrey Lain and Airline’s Brynn Gines.

Parish runners finishing in the top 20 were Parkway’s Ariel Morrow (11th), Haughton’s Jadyn Hodge (14th), Airline’s Hannah Evans (15th), Haughton’s Madecyn Johnson (16th), Parkway’s Alayna Mitchell (17th), Benton’s Mary Francis Valentine (18th), Airline’s Jewell Molina (19th) and Airline’s Makenna Robinson (20th).

Airline seniors Joshua Burns, Gabriel Cole and Collin Morgan finished 2-3-4 in the boys race.

Burns ran a 16:18.6, Cole a 16:45.9 and Morgan a 16:47.7. Byrd’s Austin Mikovich won in 15:57.9.

Byrd’s Trent Wells was fifth in 16:50.7.

Parkway’s Joshua Keeler and Captain Shreve’s Ashley Adcock were fifth and sixth, respectively.

Benton’s Jacob Marcinkus, Collier Smith and Hagos Easter finished 8-9-10.

Parish runners posting top-20 finishes were Parkway’s Madison Langley (11th), Airline’s Jaylyn Wilbert (12th), Haughton’s Kenneth Smith (14th), Airline’s Noah Albright (15th), Benton’s Austin Parker (16th), Airline’s Lucas McCain (18th), Benton’s Mason Haley (19th) and Parkway’s Ryan Lee (20th).

The top-10 runners in each division were named All-District with the winners earning MVP honors.

The Region I-5A meet, which includes Districts 1, 2 and 3, is Nov. 7 at the Ward 9 Recreational Complex in Pineville.

The Class 5A state meet is Nov. 19 at Northwestern State.

