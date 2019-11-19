High school cross country: Airline’s Burns, Parkway’s Crosby post 4th-place finishes in 5A state meet

Airline senior Joshua Burns and Parkway junior Joslyn Crosby led a good showing by athletes from Bossier Parish schools in the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Cross Country State Meet on Tuesday in Natchitoches.

Burns finished fourth in the Class 5A boys race, covering the 3-mile course on the campus of Northwestern State in 16 minutes, 4.6 seconds. Byrd’s Austin Mikovich, the District 1-5A champ, won in 15:51.2.

Crosby finished fourth in the Class 5A girls race in 19:22.0. Hope Shales of Mt. Carmel won in 18:48.9.

Benton freshman Isabelle Russell finished 11th in her first 5A state meet in 19:49.1.

Airline finished seventh in the 5A boys team standings with 265 points. Baton Rouge Catholic, which had four runners in the top nine, won with 36. Ruston was runner-up with 95.

Benton was ninth with 298.

Airline’s Gabriel Cole finished 20th in 16:46.8. Other Vikings in the scoring were Collin Morgan (41st), Lincoln Gines (101st) and Lucas McClain (111th).

Benton’s Collier Smith posted a 29th-place finish. Hagos Easter was 43rd, Jacob Marcinkus 55th, Mason Haley 92nd and Austin Parker 93rd.

Haughton’s Kenneth Smith finished 46th. Ryan Lee led Parkway with a 60th-placoe finish. Madison Langley was 76th and Joshua Keeler 96th.

The boys field featured 168 runners.

Parkway finished ninth and Airline 13th in the Class 5A girls division.

Baton Rouge St. Joseph’s Academy won with 49 points. Mandeville Fontainebleau was second with 78.

Parkway’s Jazz Rasouliyan finished 31st in 21:21.8.

Runners from parish schools in the top 100 were Airline’s Brynn Gines (54th), Haughton’s Lain Lowery (57th), Airline’s Kaylen Harris (78th), Parkway’s Ariel Morrow (80th), Airline’s Jewell Molina (81st), Parkway’s Orion Vega (85th), Parkway’s Alayna Mitchell (87th), Haughton’s Jadyn Hodge (89th), Parkway’s Alayna Morrow (91st), Benton’s Emmalyn Burns (92nd), Haughton’s Madecyn Johnson (95th), Airline’s Hannah Evans (96th) and Airline’s Makenna Robinson (98th).

The girls race featured 167 runners.

Bossier’s Mikayla Patterson was 95th in the Class 3A girls meet out of 155 runners.

