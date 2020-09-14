High school cross country: Benton boys, Parkway girls post runner-up finishes in Border Dash

The Benton boys and Parkway girls posted runner-up finishes in their respective divisions in the Border Dash meet Saturday morning at South Bossier Park.

The meet, hosted by Parkway, marked the beginning of the cross country season in Bossier Parish.

Ruston swept the team titles.

The Bearcats placed eight runners in the top 12 in the boys division. Ruston’s Dyllon Nimmers and Caleb Babineaux finished 1-2. Ruston was the Class 5A runner-up last season.

Nimmers covered the 3-mile course in 15 minutes, 37.2 seconds. Babineaux ran a 16:06.2.

Benton’s Jacob Marcinkis finished third in 16:15.3. His teammate, Hagos Easter, was seventh in 16:59.7.

Parkway’s Madison Langley finished eighth in 17:01.6, helping the Panthers finish third.

Parkway’s Gabriel Falting and Joseph Randel were 13th and 14th, respectively. Jaylin Wilbert led Airline with a 20th-place finish.

The boys race featured 139 runners.

Ruston runners also finished 1-2 in the girls division. Marina Givens won in 19:35.2 Lily Garrett was second in 19:38.7.

Parkway’s Joslyn Crosby, the reigning District 1-5A champion, was third in 19:39.2, only four seconds behind Givens.

Benton’s Isabelle Russell, the 2019 1-5A runner-up, was seventh in 21:17.7.

Haughton’s Jaydn Hodge finished 10th in 21:52.7.

Parkway’s Cheyenne Olson and Ariel Morrow came in 13th and 14th, respectively.

Parish runners took the final three spots in the top 20. Airline’s Brynn Gines was 18th followed by Haughton’s Reagan Hodge and Airline’s Kaylen Harris.

Haughton’s Shelby Haley and Parkway’s Alayna Morrow finished 21st and 22nd, respectively.

The girls race featured 101 competitors.