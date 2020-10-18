High school cross country: Benton boys runner-up in Benton Invitational

Benton finished runner-up in the boys division of Benton Invitational cross country meet Saturday at Oakland Plantation in Plain Dealing.

The Tigers scored 66 points. Class 5A power Ruston won with 29. West Monroe was third with 77 and Byrd fourth with 106.

Benton senior Jacob Marcinkus continued his outstanding season with a runner-up finish. He covered the 3-mile course in 15 minutes, 22.19 seconds. Ruston’s Dyllon Nimmers won in 15:13.00.

Ruston’s Caleb Babineaux was third in 15:35.05 followed by Byrd’s Trent Wells in 16:07.28 and Benton’s Hagos Easter in 16:10.34.

Other Benton runners in the scoring were Mason Haley (17th), Austin Parker (24th) and Anthony Ardoin (29th).

Airline’s Ethan Barrier and Jaylin Wilbert finished 20th and 21st, respectively.

The boys race featured 105 competitors.

Ruston also won the girls division with 22 points. Cedar Creek was second with 65 and Byrd third with 69.

Ruston’s Lily Garrett and Marina Givens finished 1-2 in 18:43.39 and 18:59.57, respectively.

Airline Kaylen Harris was 13th in 21:23.60 in the field of 73.