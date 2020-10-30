High school cross country: Benton boys win 1-5A title; Parkway’s girls runner-up; Benton’s Marcinkus, Parkway’s Crosby take individual titles

The Benton Tigers captured their first District 1-5A boys cross country title Thursday at South Bossier Park.

Benton won multiple district championships in Class 4A before moving up to Class 5A last season.

The Tigers scored 33 points. Byrd was a distant second with 59. Parkway took third with 69.

Parkway was a close second to Byrd in the girls division. The Lady Panthers compiled 32 points. The Lady Jackets had 28.

Airline was third with 86 and Haughton fourth with 88.

Bossier Parish runners swept the indivual titles.

Benton’s Jacob Marcinkus won the boys 3-mile race. Parkway’s Joslyn Crosby took the girls race for the second consecutive year.

Benton placed three runners in the top four in the boys race.

Marcinkus covered the course in 16 minutes, 13.7 seconds. His teammate, Hagos Easter, finished less than four seconds behind in 16:17.2. Byrd’s Trent Wells was third in 16:31.6.

Benton’s Mason Haley took fourth in 16:35.9. Parkway’s Madison Langley was fifth in 16:59.2.

Rounding out the top 10 were Captain Shreve’s Alex Adcock (17:06.7), Benton’s Austin Parker (17:11.6), Captain Shreve’s Evan Johnson (17:13.9), Byrd’s Carson French (17:14.7) and Byrd’s Hunter Thrasher (17:15.5).

The top-10 finishers in the boys and girls races earned All-District honors. The winners were named MVPs.

Bossier Parish runners who posted top-20 finishes in the boys division were Airline’s Noah Albright (11th), Airline’s Jaylin Wilbert (12th), Airline’s Lincoln Gines (13th), Parkway’s Joseph Randel (14th), Parkway’s Gabriel Falting (15th), Parkway’s Adrian Orellana (17th), Parkway’s Noah Fox (18th) and Benton’s Anthony Ardoin (19th).

The boys raced featured 44 runners.

Crosby easily won the girls race in 18:30.0. Byrd’s Bryn Peters finished more than a minute back in second in 19:45.2.

Parkway’s Cheyenne Olson was third in 20:34.0. Fourth-place Jenna Key of Byrd was credited with the same time.

Byrd’s Lillie England took fifth in 21:07.3.

Rounding out the top 10 were Parkway’s Katie Roman (21:11.5), Airline’s Kaylen Harris (21:29.6), Byrd’s Evelyn Little (21:44.2), Byrd’s Lilian Blaylock (21:48.3) and Parkway’s Alayna Morrow (21:54.9).

Bossier Parish runners posting top-10 finishes were Parkway’s Emily Rogers (12th), Haughton’s Shelby Haley (13th), Haughton’s Reagan Hodge (14th), Airline’s Brynn Gines (15th), Parkway’s Laila Brimmer (16th), Haughton’s Jaydn Hodge (18th) and Benton’s Mary Frances Valentine (19th).

The girls race featured 36 runners.

The Region I-5A meet is Nov. 5 at the Ward 9 Recreational Complex in Pineville.

The Class 5A state meet is Nov. 17 at Northwestern State University.