High school cross country: Benton boys win Airline XC Festival; Parkway girls runner-up

Benton won the boys’ division and Bossier Parish athletes swept the individual titles in the Airline XC Festival meet Saturday at Oakland Plantation.

Benton’s Jacob Marcinkus won the boys’ race, covering the 5K course in 16 minutes, 44.64 seconds.

Parkway’s Joslyn Crosby took the girls’ race in 20:10.30, helping the Lady Panthers finish runner-up.

Benton had 58 points in the boys’ division with three runners in the top nine. West Monroe was second with 71 followed by Byrd with 72 and Parkway with 91.

West Monroe won the girls’ title with 54 points. The Lady Rebels had three runners in the top seven.

Parkway was a close second with 61. Byrd was just three points behind Parkway. Haughton and Airline finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Marcinkus won by a comfortable margin over runner-up Trent Wells of Byrd. Wells ran a 17:31.95.

Benton’s Hagos Easter was third in 17:38.40. Parkway’s Madison Langley finished fourth in 17:49.24.

Benton’s Austin Parker and Airline’s Jaylin Wilbert Friday finished ninth and 10th, respectively, in 18:13.14 and 18:18.67.

Other Benton runners in the scoring were Mason Haley (22nd) and Anthony Ardoin (31st).

Parkway freshman Gabriel Falting was 12th in 18:20.42. The boys’ race featured 117 runners.

In the girls’ race, reigning District 1-5A champ Crosby finished almost a minute in front of Byrd’s Bryn Peters, who ran a 21:04.99.

Benton’s Isabelle Russell was third day in 21:37.14. Parkway’s Cheyenne Olson and Haughton’s Jaydn Hodge finished sixth and eighth, respectively, in 22:24.20 and 22:45.48.

Posting top-20 finishes in the field of 82 were Parkway’s Alayna Morrow (13th), Haughton’s Shelby Haley (14th), Haughton’s Reagan Hodge (15th), Parkway’s Ariel Morrow (16th) and Airline’s Brynn Gines (17th).