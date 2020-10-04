High school cross country: Benton boys win Byrd meet

Benton won the boys division in the C.E. Byrd XC October Invitational meet Saturday at the South Bossier Recreational Complex.

Benton scored 51 points. Byrd finished second with 57.

Benton senior Jacob Marcinkus finished second in the boys race. Benton sophomore Isabelle Russell was the runner-up in the girls race.

Marcinkus covered the 3-mile course in 16 minutes, 17.60 seconds.

Ivan Appleton of Lake Charles St. Louis won in 15:29.10. He was the runner-up in Class 3A last season.

Russell ran a 20:18.40. Byrd senior Bryn Peters won in 19:50.10.

Byrd’s Trent Wells was third in the boys field of 88 runners in 16:19.60.

Benton’s Hagos Easter and Mason Haley finished fourth and sixth, respectively. Easter ran a 16:44.80 and Haley a 17:16.00.

Other Benton runners in the scoring were Austin Parker (16th) and Jackson Carrier (27th).

Adam Brown led Haughton with an 18th-place finish.

Haughton’s Reagan Hodge was 13th in the girls field of 60. Benton’s Emmalyn Burns finished 18th.

St. Louis, which placed five runners in the top 11, won the girls title. Byrd was second. Benton finished fourth.

Elsewhere, Parkway senior Joslyn Crosby finished fifth in the St. Joseph’s Invitational girls 3-mile race in Baton Rouge. She ran an 18:15.22.

Sophie Martin of defending Class 5A state champion St. Joseph’s won in 17:36.40. The race featured 134 runners.