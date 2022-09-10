High school cross country: Benton, Parkway take Border Dash titles

Benton and Parkway won the team titles in the annual Border Dash meet hosted by Parkway Saturday morning at South Bossier Park.

Benton and Parkway won the team titles in the annual Border Dash meet hosted by Parkway Saturday morning at South Bossier Park.

Benton took the girls title with 46 points. Parkway was second with 55 and Byrd third with 66.

Parkway ran away with the boys title for the second straight year.. The Panthers scored 26 points to 76 for runner-up Benton.

Benton freshman Claire Allen and senior Isabelle Russell finished 1-2 in the girls race. Allen covered the 3-mile course in 19 minutes, 3 seconds. Russell ran a 20:15.

Parkway junior Cheyenne Olson was third in 20:34. Parkway’s Ember Pierce and Airline’s Elena Heng finished sixth and seventh, respectively, in 20:40 and 20:45.

Benton’s Dominique Coore was 10th in 22:14.

The girls division featured 94 runners.

Other runners from parish schools in the top 25 were Parkway’s Emily Rogers (12th), Haughton’s Lowrey Lain (13th), Benton’s Danielle Smart (14th), Haughton’s Clara Hicks (15th) Parkway’s Lauren Taylor (18th), Parkway’s Reagan Thompson (22nd), Parkway’s Racquel Rios (24th) and Benton’s Halle Hassett (25th).

Seven Parkway runners finished in the top 15 in the boys division led by runner-up Gabriel Falting.

Falting, also the runner-up last year, ran a 16:01. Captain Shreve’s Evan Johnson won in 15:48.

Parkway’s Andrew Kent was third in 16:12. Parkway’s Ben Ruliffson finished sixth in 16:43.

Dominic Helverson led Benton with a seventh-place finish in 16:49.

Parish runners rounded out the top 10. Parkway’s Gary Smith was eighth in 16:53, Benton’s Brody Hutchison ninth in 16:54 and Parkway’s Noah Fox 10th in 16:57.

The boys field featured 126 runners.

Other runners from parish schools finishing in the top 20 were Parkway’s Charles Ernest (12th), Parkway’s Jesus Cordova (15th), Parkway’s Charlie Ruliffson (18th), Parkway’s Alex Gomez (19th) and Benton’s Lucas Clarke (20th).

Lincoln Gines led Airline with a 21st-place finish. Benton’s Bernebe Mancilla was 23rd.