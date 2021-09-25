High school cross country: Benton, PCA boys finish 1-2 in SAU meet; Parkway boys runner-up in Cedar Creek meet

Benton and Providence Classical Academy finished first and second, respectively, in the SAU Lois Davis Invitational cross country meet boys division Saturday in Magnolia, Ark.

Benton scored 40 points to PCA’s 80. Magnolia was third with 81.

Elsewhere, Parkway was the runner-up in the boys division and placed fourth in the girls in the Cedar Creek Wallace Martin Invitational in Ruston.

Parkway scored 70 points in the boys division and 139 in the girls. Ruston swept the team titles scoring 18 in the boys division and 27 in the girls.

Benton’s Mason Haley won the boys race in the Lois Davis meet, covering the 5K Southern Arkansas University Cross Country Trails course in 16 minutes, 35.6 seconds.

He finished almost a minute in front of runner-up Joseph Garay of Hermitage, Ark.

Benton’s Austin Parker and Seth Henson finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in 18:11.4 and 18:46.0.

PCA’s Felix Hill was seventh in 18:58.6. The Knights’ Baxter Carroll and Micah Glorioso finished 11th and 12th, respectively, in 19:23.8 and 19:28.3.

Four other Benton runners finished in the top 25 — Lucas Clarke (16th, 19:39.1), Hunter Curlis (18th, 19:45.7), Judson Bradford (21st, 19:50.8) and Ashton Kerr (24th, 19:57.8).

PCA’s Maggie Patton was 16th in the girls division in 26:42.1.

Gabriel Falting led the Parkway boys with an eighth-place finish in the Wallace Martin meet. He covered the 3-mile Lincoln Parish Park course in 16:40.25.

Ruston runners took the top three spots with Caleb Babineaux winning in 15:36.48.

Haughton’s Kenneth Smith was ninth in 16:43.0.

Parkway’s Gary Smith and Andrew Kent finished 14th and 16th, respectively, in 17:07.5 and 17:11.1. Adrian Orellano was 21st in 17:30.91. Noah Fox finished 23rd in 17:44.46.

Cheyenne Olson paced the Parkway girls with an eighth-place finish in 20:14.51. Ruston’s Lily Garrett won in 18:25.43.

Haughton’s Lowrey Lain was 25th in 22:15.13.

—

Benton Middle swept the team titles in the Junior High division of the SAU Lois Davis Invitational.

Benton’s Claire Allen, Eryn Flowers and Dominique Coore finished 1-2-3 in 2-mile girls race.

Providence Classical Academy’s Catherine Davis was fifth followed by Abbigail Davis of third-place Cope. Benton’s Ellie Allen was ninth.

Other parish runners in the top 25 were Benton’s Grayce Perry (11th), Cope’s Sarah Tauzin (13th), and Benton’s Addison Albee (15th), Allison Ardoin (19th), Tatiana Saulter (20th) and Ryleigh McCoy (22nd).

Benton’s Brody Hutchison finished runner-up in the boys race. Leo Heng of second-place Cope took fifth.

Benton’s Brice Warner and Daegen Moos finished eighth and ninth, respectively.

Other parish runners in the top 25 were Cope’s Tyler Bartels (17th) and Preston Hughes (18th), Benton’s Chris Brown (19th) and Cade Austin (20th), Cope’s Austin Bonney (21st), PCA’s Jaden Boubel (22nd), Luke Langdon (23rd) and Isaac Gloriso (24th), and Cope’s Noah Dollar (25th).

Elm Grove won the 7th-8th-grade boys division in the Wallace Martin Cedar Creek Invitational.

Benjamin Ruffilson won the 1.5-mile race. Teammates Charles Ernest and Brennan Robin were third and fourth, respectively.

Aiden O’Nishea finished seventh. Noah Lafitte was 17th and Aaron O’Nishea (19th).

Elm Grove’s Madison Mennard was 25th in the girls race.