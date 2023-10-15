High school cross country: Benton wins girls division in WK Palmetto meet; Airline runner-up in boys division

Benton won the girls division and Airline finished runner-up in the boys in the WK Palmetto XC Classic Saturday.

Benton scored 24 points in the girls division with five runners in the top nine. West Ouachita was second with 63 and Cedar Creek third with 66.

Airline scored 69 points in the boys division. Loyola won with 41. Benton was third with 85.

Claire Allen led the Benton girls with a third-place finish. She covered the 3-mile course in 20 minutes, 17.69 seconds.

West Ouachita’s Emma Bielkiewicz won in 20:01.64. St. Frederick’s Bradie Epinette finished third in 20:11.16.

Airline’s Elena Heng was fourth in 20:56.64. Benton’s Dominique Coore took fifth in 21:23.92.

Benton’s Kyla Daux, Eryn Flowers and Danielle Smartt finished sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively.

Daux ran a 21:49.5, Flowers a 21:51.03 and Smartt a 21:55.75.

Benton’s Brodie Hutchison finished second in the boys division in 17:16.35. Loyola’s Franklin Roemer won in 17:03.81.

Airline’s Jayden Williams and Austin Bonney finished fourth and eighth, respectively, in 17:27.20 and 18:21.55.

Benton’s Dominic Helverson was 10th in 18:32.83.