High school cross country: Benton’s Haley wins again, leads Tigers to boys title in Benton meet

High school cross country: Benton’s Haley wins again, leads Tigers to boys...

Benton’s Mason Haley won for the second week in a row, leading the Tigers to victory in the Benton Invitational cross country meet Saturday.

Haley covered the 3-mile course in 15 minutes, 49.2 seconds. West Monroe’s Landon Spears finished second in 15:52.15.

Benton scored 46 points in the boys division. Byrd was runner-up with 66.

Benton’s Austin Parker was fifth in 17:40.02. Bernebe Mancilla took ninth in 17:54.34.

Other Tigers in the scoring were Lucas Clarke (15th, 18:24.79) and Seth Henson (16th, 18:28.44).

Hunter Curtis and Ashton Kerr finished 18th and 21st, respectively, in 18:45.45 and 19:03.90.

Byrd won the girls division with 43 points. Glenbrook School was second with 83.

Isabelle Russell led the Benton girls with a sixth-place finish in 22:02.08. Byrd’s Kayla Ballard won in 20:27.30.

Benton’s Emmalyn Burns finished 19th in 23:12.82. Halle Hassett was 20th in 23:45.89.

Elsewhere Saturday, Parkway’s Gabe Falting finished 14th out of 237 runners in the St. Joseph’s Academy Invitational boys division in Baton Rouge.

The meet featured many of the best teams in the state.

Falting covered the 3-mile Highland Park Road course in 16:35.92. Ruston’s Caleb Babineaux won in 15:56.17.

Parkway’s Cheyenne Olson finished 34th out of 211 runners in the girls division in 20:53.48. Ruston’s Lily Garrett won in 18:33.42.

Parkway finished 11th out of 35 teams in the boys division.

Defending Class 5A state champion Catholic of Baton Rouge won the boys division. Ruston, fourth in the 5A meet last year, was runner-up.

Defending Class 5A state champion St. Joseph’s won the girls division. Ruston, fifth in the 5A meet last year, finished runner-up.

Cope won the boys title and Benton took the girls in the Benton Invitational’s middle school division.

Cope edged Benton by three points in the boys division.

Benton’s Brody Hutchison and Cope’s Leo Heng finished 2-3 in the 2-mile boys race. Calvary Baptist’s Ty Knight won.

Other parish runners in the top 10 were Benton’s Daegan Moos (7th), Haughton’s Aubrey Ramsey (8th), Haughton’s Xzavion Brown (9th) and Cope’s Preston Hughes (10th).

Benton’s Claire Allen won the girls division. She was followed by teammates Eryn Flowers and Dominique Coore.

Other parish runners in the top 10 were Cope’s Taylor Pellonari (4th), Haughton’s Clara Hicks (6th), Haughton’s McKenzie Watson (7th) and Benton’s Ellie Allen 10th.