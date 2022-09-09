High school cross country: Border Dash meet set for Saturday morning at South Bossier Park

The annual Border Dash meet is set for Saturday morning at South Bossier Park.

The meet, which features high school and middle school divisions, is the first one in the parish this season. The high school meet is hosted by Parkway and the middle school meet by Elm Grove.

The high school runners will compete in a 3-mile run. The middle school course is 1.5 miles.

The meet starts at 9 a.m. with the varsity girls race. The varsity boys race is at 9:40 with the awards ceremony set for 10:10.

The first of three middle school races is at 10:10. The awards ceremony is at 11.

Parkway won the boys division last year and Byrd won the girls. Byrd is back this season.

Airline, Benton, Haughton and Providence Classical Academy are competing in high school division. More than a dozen other teams are registered to compete on Louisiana MileSplit.

There will be a new individual champion in the boys division as Trent Wells of Byrd has graduated. Parkway junior Gabriel Falting was runner-up last year.

Byrd’s Jenna Key won the girls race. Parkway junior Cheyenne Olson was fourth.