High school cross country: Bossier City runners fare well in Saturday meets

Bossier City cross country athletes fared well in meets on Saturday.

Parkway’s Joslyn Crosby finished second in the girls division in the St. Michael Bayou Boogie in Baton Rouge.

Crosby covered the 5K course in 19 minutes, 7.39 seconds. Defending Class 5A state champion Isabelle Brown of team champion St. Joseph’s won in 18:39.39.

St. Joseph’s, the defending 5A champ, placed five runners in the top eight and scored 22 points. Mandeville, last year’s 5A runner-up, was second with 88.

Parkway finished sixth of 14 teams with enough runners to post a score in the girls division. Overall, 27 teams were represented.

Parkway’s Jazz Rasouliyan finished 21st in 21:27.34.

Parkway finished seventh of 21 teams with enough runners to post a score in the boys division. Twenty-nine teams were represented.

Defending 5A state champion Catholic, which had four runners in the top five, won with 22 points. Mandeville was second with 69.

Joshua Keeler and Ryan Lee led Parkway, finishing 21st and 22nd, respectively. Keeler ran a 17:36.80. Lee ran a 17:38.20.

Bossier City’s Will Dart, a senior at Loyola College Prep, won the boys 5K race in the Tyler-Lee/UT Tyler Cross Country Classic in Tyler, Texas.

Dart, who had to sit out his junior year after transferring from Airline, ran a 15:43.95. That was about 4.5 seconds ahead of runner-up Kalen Barlow of Longview Spring Hill.

In his first meet of the season, Dart finished eighth in a strong field in the Marcus I Invitational in Denton, Texas, running a 15:31.

Airline’s Joshua Burns was 12th in the UT-Tyler meet in 15:17.11. Teammates Collin Morgan and Gabriel Cole finished 29th and 31st, respectively. Almost 200 runners competed.

Airline finished ninth out of 23 teams.

Note: This report will be updated with Byrd Invitational results.

