High school cross country: Bossier City’s Dart wins Class 3A state title, sets class record

Bossier City’s Will Dart, a senior at Loyola College Prep, won the Class 3A boys cross country state championship Tuesday in Natchitoches.

Dart covered the 3-mile course at Northwestern State in a class record 15 minutes, 45.78 seconds. The previous 3A mark of 15:54.49 was set by Bolton’s Thibault Holcombe in 2005.

Dart finished about 36 seconds ahead of runner-up Ivan Appleton of St. Louis.

Dart won the middle school cross country state title at Cope and was undefeated in two years on the track.

He was the District 1-5A cross country runner-up as a freshman and champion as a sophomore at Airline. Dart had to sit out his junior season after transferring to Loyola.

He set several course records this season leading up to his victory Tuesday.

— Featured photo courtesy of Frank Trammel



