High school cross country: Loyola’s Dart, Benton’s Russell win Ruston Invitational titles

Loyola College Prep senior Will Dart and Benton freshman Isabelle Russell won the boys and girls divisions, respectively, in the Ruston Invitational cross country meet Saturday.

Dart, a Bossier City resident, set a record of 14 minutes, 57.94 seconds on the 3-mile course at Lincoln Parish Park. William Ayim of Ruston finished second in 15:21.49.

Russell finished in 18:14.65. Caddo Magnet’s Storm Burton was runner-up in 18:23.59.

Benton’s Jacob Marcinkus finished sixth in the boys race in a field of 152 in 16:10.00. Teammate Haggos Easter was 12th in 16:41.11 and Collier Smith 14th in 16:52.85.

Ruston crusied to the boys team title with 25 points. West Monroe was second with 69 and Benton third with 87.

Other Tigers in the scoring were Austin Parker (32nd) and Alec Pitney (41st).

West Monroe won the girls division with 77 points. Ruston was runner-up with 82, Benton third with 96 and Haughton fourth with 99.

Other Lady Tigers in the scoring were Mary Francis Valentine (26th), Emmanyn Burns (29th), Sairielys Hernandez Cruz (39th) and Kaitlyn Skelonc (53rd).

Haughton’s Lowrey Lain (15th), Jaydn Hodge (17th) and Madecyn Johnson (20th) all posted top-20 finishes in the field of 87. Lain ran a 21:39.91, Hodge a 21:46.12 and Johnson 21:57.15.

Other Lady Bucs in the scoring were Claudia Cooper (31st) and Cari Madrid (73rd).