High school cross country: Parkway boys almost perfect in Border Dash; Benton’s Allen successfully defends girls title

The host Parkway Panthers dominated the boys division in the 10th Annual Border Dash Cross Country Invitational Saturday morning at the South Bossier Recreational Complex.

Parkway came close to achieving a perfect score. The Panthers took the top four spots and five of the top six.

Parkway scored 16 points, one higher than perfection. Alexandria finished second out of 15 teams that posted scores with 87. Loyola was third with 120, Airline fourth with 139 and Benton fifth with 133.

After finishing second the last two years, Parkway senior Gabriel Falting won the boys race. He covered the 3-mile course in 15 minutes, 37.80 seconds.

Fellow senior Gary Smith finished second in 15:55.40.

Freshman Brennan Robin was third in 16:08.40 and sophomore Ben Ruliffson fourth in 16:18.70.

Benton sophomore Brody Hutchison kept it from being a Parkway sweep, finishing fifth in 16:22.50. Parkway sophomore Andrew Kent was sixth in 16:26.10.

The boys field featured 156 competitors. Runners from Bossier Parish schools claimed 12 of the top 16 spots,

Airline sophomore Jayden Williams was seventh in 16:31.50, Parkway junior Alex Gomez ninth in 16:36.30, Parkway junior Jesus Cordova 11th in 16:46.60, Parkway senior Noah Fox 14th in 17:01.20, Benton junior Dominic Helverson 15th in 17:05.40 and Parkway sophomore Nosh Lafitte 16th in 17:05.70

Benton sophomore Claire Allen successfully defended her title in the girls race. She covered the course in 19:51.60,

Parkway senior Cheyenne Olson was second in 20:14.20. Her teammate, junior Ember Pierce, took third in 20:17.20.

The girls field featured 117 competitors.

Five other parish runners posted top-20 finishes — Benton sophomore Dominque Coore (20:49.50), Airline senior Elena Heng (8th, 20:55.40), Benton sophomore Danielle Smartt (11th, 21:30.90), Haughton sophomore Clara Hicks (15th, 22:00.70) and Benton junior Kyla Daux (20th, 22:33.30).

Byrd took the team title with 57 points. Benton, the 2022 champion, was second with 76. Parkway finished third with 86.