High school cross country: Parkway boys, Benton girls runners-up in Region 1-I meet

The Parkway Panthers and Benton Lady Tigers finished runner-up in the boys and girls divisions, respectively, in the Region 1-I meet Thursday in Ruston.

The boys division was a tight battle between Ruston and Parkway.

Parkway, which placed five runners in the top nine, scored 33 points. Ruston, which had the top two, scored 31.

No other team was close. West Monroe was third with 137. Sixth-place Airline and eighth-place Benton also qualified for the Division I state meet Nov. 13 at Northwestern State.

The top 25 runners in both divisions qualified for the state meet regardless of how their team fared.

Parkway senior Gabriel Falting, the District 1-5A champion, finished third in the boys division. He covered the 3-mile Lincoln Parish Park course in 15 minutes, 19.89 seconds.

Ruston sophomore Taylor Roller and senior Thomas Rogers finished 1-2 in 14:57.31 and 15:05.96, respectively.

Parkway freshman Brennan Robin, junior Alex Gomez, senior Gary Smith and sophomore Ben Ruliffson finished 6-7-8-9.

Robin ran a 15:32.21, Gomez a 15:33.15, Smith a 15:36.01 and Ruliffson a 15:39.66.

Benton sophomore Brody Hutchison was 11th in 15:48.02, Parkway junior Andrew Kent 15th in 16:03.04 and Airline sophomore Jayden Williams 17th in 16:15.91.

Benton junior Dominic Helverson finished 24th in 16:25.07, Airline freshman Austin Bonney 25th in 16:38.69 and Parkway senior Noah Fox 26th 16:41.54.

Benton scored 75 points in the girls division. District 1-5A champion Byrd won with 30. Fifth-place Parkway also qualified for the state meet.

Parkway senior Cheyenne Olson led runners from parish schools with a sixth-place finish in 18:59.81.

Byrd senior Jenna Key, the 1-5A champion, won in 17:31.83. Alexandria senior Raegan Monroe was second in 18:05.33. Byrd senior Anna Spencer Frierson took third in 18:30.20.

Parkway junior Ember Pierce and Benton sophomore Dominique Coore finished ninth and 10th, respectively, in 19:23.20 and 19:24.02.

Airline senior Elena Heng was 12th in 19:31.05, and Benton sophomore Danielle Smartt 14th in 19:44.51.

Benton sophomore Claire Allen, freshman Eryn Flowers and sophomore Kyla Daux finished 16-17-18. Allen ran a 20:06.65, Flowers a 20:07.28 and Daux a 20:11.01.

Haughton sophomore Clara Hicks was 24th in 20:39.32.