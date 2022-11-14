High school cross country: Parkway boys fifth in Division I state meet

The Parkway Panthers finished fifth in Boys Division I in the Oschner LHSAA Cross Country State Meet Monday at Northwestern State.

Parkway, the District 1-5A champion, scored 184 points. Jesuit won with a perfect score of 15. The New Orleans school had the top five finishers.

Brother Martin was second with 63, Ruston third with 92 and Catholic High fourth with 102.

Benton freshman Claire Allen posted the highest finish of any Bossier Parish runner, placing 16th out of 165 competitors in the Division I girls race.

The meet was held in chilly and wet conditions. Allen, the District 1-5A champion, covered the 3-mile course in 19 minutes, 27.6 seconds.

Junior Hannah Vaughn of team champion St. Joseph’s won in 18:05.6. Ruston senior Lily Garrett was second in 18:11.4.

Benton finished ninth and Parkway 10th. Twenty-eight teams posted scores.

Sophomore Andrew Kent led the Parkway boys with a 29th-place finish in 16:29.2. The boys race had 162 runners.

Jesuit senior Zach Desroches won in 14:46.0. Jesuit sophomore Brady Mullen was second in 14:59.2.

Other Parkway boys in the scoring were sophomore Jesus Cordova (40th, 16:51.7), junior Noah Fox (41st, 16:53.0), freshman Ben Ruliffson (44th, 16:56.0) and freshman Charles Ernest (45th, 16:56.8).

Junior Gabe Falting was 54th in 17:04.2.

Sophomore Dominic Helverson led the Benton boys with a 35th-place finish in 16:40.4. Freshman Brody Hutchison was 88th in 17:49.0.

Parkway junior Cheyenne Olson was the second-fastest runner from a Bossier Parish school in the girls race. She finished 20th in 19:46.6.

Airline junior Elena Heng was 34th in 20:19.9. Parkway sophomore Ember Pierce finished 39th in 20:35.1.

Benton senior Isabelle Russell finished 43rd in 20:46.2.

Other Benton runners in the scoring were freshman Dominique Coore (58th, 21:16.5), sophomore Kyla Daux (93rd, 22:32.1) and junior Hallie Hassett (118th, 23:26.3).

Other Parkway runners in the scoring were junior Emily Rogers (82nd, 22:02.0), sophomore Lauren Taylor (86th, 22:06.4) and freshman Racquel Rios (106th, 23:00.3).