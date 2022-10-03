High school cross country: Parkway boys finish fourth in meet featuring some of the state’s top teams

High school cross country: Parkway boys finish fourth in meet featuring some...

Parkway finished fourth in the boys division in the St. Joseph’s Academy Invitational on Saturday in Baton Rouge.

The division included three of the top four teams in last year’s Class 5A state meet, including champion Jesuit and runner-up Catholic High.

Brother Martin, the fourth-place finisher in the 5A meet last year, won Saturday. The Crusaders placed five runners in the top 15 and scored 30 points.

Catholic was a distant second with 107 followed by Jesuit with 123 and Parkway with 184. Parkway was the only public school in the top 5.

Gabriel Falting led the Panthers with a 13th-place finish. He covered the 3-mile Highland Park course in 15 minutes, 43.36 seconds. Gabriel Metoyer of Brother Martin won in 15:31.2.

Falting finished only 5.36 seconds behind the 10th-place runner.

Other Panthers in the scoring were Andrew Kent (27th, 16:10.14), Ben Ruliffson (45th, 16:25.83), Noah Fox (45th, 16:27.52) and Jesus Cordova (54th, 16:35.16).

Charles Ernest finished 60th in 16:43.08 and Gary Smith was 97th in 17:18.15.

The boys division featured 38 full teams and 255 runners.

The girls division included 2021 5A state champion St. Joseph, third-place Dominican and fourth-place Mt. Carmel and 2A state champion Episcopal of Baton Rouge.

Parkway finished 15th out of 28 teams. St. Joseph won and Episcopal was runner-up.

Parkway’s Cheyenne Olson finished 37th out of 216 runners in 20:08.71. Emma Bourg of Houma Christian won in 17:21.46.

Ember Pierce was 55th in 20:37.26. Emily Rogers was 107th in 21:50.04, Racquel Rios 139th in 22:31.91 and Lauren Taylor 141st in 22:37.32.

Parkway’s Noah Lafitte finished eighth in the boys division in the C.E. Byrd Invitational at South Bossier Park in 17:29.80. Captain Shreve’s Evan Johnson won in 15:43.6.

Parkway’s Reagan Thompson finished 18th in the girls division in 22:36.20. Byrd’s Jenna Key won in 18:06.30.