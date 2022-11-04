High school cross country: Parkway boys finish second in Region 1-I meet; Falting runner-up in boys race

High school cross country: Parkway boys finish second in Region 1-I meet;...

Led by runner-up Gabe Falting, Parkway finished second in the boys division of the Region 1-I meet in Ruston.

Parkway, the District 1 champion, scored 48 points. Ruston, which placed four runners in the top seven, won with 35. Barbe was a distant third with 118.

Benton finished seventh. The top eight teams qualified for the Division I meet Nov. 14 at Northwestern State.

Falting, a junior, covered the 3-mile Lincoln Parish Park course in a personal-best 15 minutes, 39.08 seconds. Ruston senior Bryar Madden won in 15:37.85.

Falting was also the runner-up in the District 1 meet last week.

Ruston junior Thomas Rogers was third in 15:40.80 and West Monroe junior Landon Spears fourth in 15:43.89.

District 1 champion Evan Johnson of Captain Shreve was fifth in 15:45.43.

Parkway sophomore Andrew Kent, sophomore Jesus Cordova, junior Noah Fox and sophomore Alex Gomez finished 10th through 13th, respectively.

Kent ran a 16:40.81, Cordova a 16:52.03, Fox a 16:57.45 and Gomez a 17:00.86.

Parkway freshmen Ben Ruliffson and Charles Ernest earned All-Region honors along with their teammates. Ruliffson finished 15th in 17:07.25 and Ernest 20th in 17:20.01.

Benton sophomore Dominic Helverson earned All-Region with a 17th-place finish in 17:09.17.

Benton freshman Lucas Clarke finished 31st and senior Bernebe Mancilla 33rd. Senior Lincoln Gines led Airline with a 34th-place finish.

Parkway and Benton both qualified for the state meet in the girls division by finishing fifth and sixth, respectively.

Ruston, which placed five runners in the top 11, won with 23 points. District 1 champion Byrd was second with 85.

Benton freshman Claire Allen, the District 1 champion, led parish runners with a sixth-place finish in 18:59.33.

Ruston senior Lily Garrett, who won the Class 5A championship last year, won in 18:07.43. Her teammate, sophomore Parker Nations, was runner-up in 18:31.65.

Airline junior Elena Heng finished 10th in 19:32.52. Parkway junior Cheyenne Olson was 13th in 20:10.90.

Benton senior Isabelle Russell finished 14th in 20:18.95. Parkway sophomore Ember Pierce was 19th in 20:44.08.

Allen, Heng, Olson, Russell and Pierce earned All-Region honors.

Parkway junior Emily Rogers finished 29th, Benton freshman Dominique Coore 33rd, Parkway sophomore Lauren Taylor 41st and Haughton senior Lowrey Lain 43rd.