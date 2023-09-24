High school cross country: Parkway boys runner-up in Mississippi meet

Parkway finished runner-up in the Clinton Arrow Cross Country Invitational boys Black Division Saturday in Clinton, Miss.

The Panthers scored 32 points, just three more than Pearl River.

Parkway placed five runners in the top 11.

Senior Gabriel Falting finished third out of 190 competitors. He covered the 5K course in 16 minutes, 2.51 seconds.

Parkway freshman Brennan Robin was fourth in 16:16.72, the fastest 5K time by a freshman in school history.

Senior Gary Smith was sixth in 16:35.09., sophomore Ben Ruliffson eighth in 16:36.85 and junior Alex Gomez 11th in 16:47.92.

Pearl River juniors Farren Oberto and Jaquavion Bryant finished 1-2 in 15:40.48 and 15:50.43, respectively.

Parkway junior Andrew Kent was 17th. Sophomore Noah Lafitte finished 20th.

Elsewhere, Benton sophomores Claire Allen and Brody Hutchison and junior Dominic Helverson and Airline senior Elena Heng posted high finishes in the Cedar Creek Wallace Martin Invitational.

Allen finished fifth out of 183 runners in the girls division. She covered the 3-mile Lincoln Parish Park course in 19:12.09. Byrd senior Jenna Key won in 17:53.38.

Heng finished 10th in 19:50.82.

Hutchison and Helverson finished sixth and seventh, respectively, out of 220 runners in the boys division. Hutchison ran a 16:21.39 and Helverson a 16:22.47.

Newman’s Sam Haber won in 15:33.31.

Benton sophomore Dominque Coore was 20th in the girls division. Freshman Eryn Flowers was 22nd and sophomore Danielle Smartt 28th.