High school cross country: Parkway boys runner-up in Region I-5A meet

Parkway finished runner-up in the Region I-5A boys meet Thursday at Lincoln Parish Park in Ruston.

The District 1-5A champion Panthers scored 99 points. Ruston, one of the favorites to win the state title, placed five runners in the top six and scored 18 points,

Benton finished sixth with 208.

Parkway also finished fourth in the girls division with 124 points. Ruston, which placed six runners in the top 10, won with 24.

District 1 champion Byrd finished runner-up with 64. Lafayette High was third with 91.

Benton finished ninth.

The top eight teams qualified for the state meet Nov. 16 at Northwestern State.

The top 25 finishers in each division earned All-Region I-5A honors.

Haughton senior Kenneth Smith led parish runners with a seventh-place finish. He covered the 3-mile course in 15 minutes, 50.33 seconds

Parkway sophomore Gabriel Falting finished just behind Smith in eighth in 15:50.51.

Ruston’s Caleb Babineaux won in 15:04.91. Babineaux’s teammate Thomas Rogers was second in 15:28.99. Byrd’s Trent Wells took third in 15:30.01.

Parish runners earning All-Region honors were Benton senior Austin Parker (17th, 16:35.99), Parkway sophomore Gary Smith (19th, 16:38.74), Parkway senior Adrian Orellana (20th, 16:38.89) and Parkway freshman Jesus Cordova (24th, 16:57.98).

Parkway sophomore Cheyenne Olson led parish runners in the girls division with an 11th-place finish in 19:52.91. It marked the first time she has run under 20 minutes.

Benton junior Isabelle Russell was 12th in 20:03.97.

Ruston’s Lily Garrett won in 17:27.31. Byrd’s Jenna Key was second in 17:50.33. Southside’s Jaci Gary finished third in 17:58.09.

Other parish runners making All-Region were Parkway freshman Ember Pierce (21st, 20:52.35) and Parkway sophomore Landry Johnson (25th, 21:13.48).