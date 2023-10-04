High school cross country: Parkway boys runner-up in St. Joseph’s meet; Airline boys win Byrd meet

Parkway finished runner-up in the St. Joseph’s Academy Cross Country Invitational Saturday in Baton Rouge.

The Panthers scored 68 points. Ruston won with 46. Parkview Baptist was third with 115.

Parkway freshman Brennan Robin finished fourth out of 292 runners. He covered the 3-mile Highland Road Park course in 15 minutes, 24.50 seconds. The time was a school record for the distance, breaking a nine-year-old mark held by Class 5A state champion Hayden Kingfisher.

Parkway senior Gabriel Falting was sixth in 15:26.80.

Ben Ruliffson and Gary Smith finished 16th and 17th, respectively, in 15:58.30 and 15:58.40.

Andrew Kent was 31st in 16:14.20,

Ruston’s Thomas Rogers and Taylor Roller finished 1-2 in 14:57.50 and 15:02.40, respectively.

Ember Pierce led the Parkway girls with a 33rd-place finish out of 202 runners. She ran a 19:40.60.

Cheyenne Olson was 40th in 19:59.

Elsewhere, Airline won the boys division in the CE Byrd XC Fall Invitational.

The Vikings scored 44 points. Cedar Creek was second with 57.

Airline’s Jayden Williams finished second out of 102 runners. He covered the 3-mile South Bossier Park course in 16:36.82.

Calvary Baptist’s Jackson Burney won in 16:20.42.

Benton’s Dominic Helverson was fourth in 16:55.73. Airline’s Austin Bonney and Brady Parks finished 12th and 13th, respectively, in 18:06.28 and 18:14.16.

Airline’s Gabe Laval was 18th in 18:44.17. Jordan Williams and Christopher Wilkinson finished 22nd and 23rd, respectively, in 18:52.64 and 18:55.04.

Airline’s Elena Heng and Benton’s Kyla Daux finished seventh and eighth,,respectively, out of 80 runners in the girls division. Heng ran a 20:52.09 and Daux a 21:48.85.

Jenna Key of champion Byrd won in 18:48.87.