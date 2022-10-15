High school cross country: Parkway boys win Airline meet; Haughton runners finish 1-2 in girls race

Parkway’s depth on its boys team was evident Saturday.

With the Panthers’ top runners competing in a meet in Arkansas, Parkway won the boys division in the Airline Viking XC Invitational at South Bossier Park.

The Panthers scored 38 points. Airline finished second with 46 and Haughton third with 55.

Haughton finished second in the girls division with 29 points. Byrd scored one point less to take the title.

Haughton teammates Clara Hicks and Lowrey Lain finished 1-2 in the girls race. Hicks covered the 3-mile course in 22 minutes, 11.5 seconds. Lain ran a 22:25.0.

Haughton’s Shelby Haley was eighth and Parkway’s Reagan Thompson ninth,

Airline’s Lincoln Gines finished runner-up in the boys race in 18:08.6. Calvary Baptist’s Jackson Burney won in 17:04.3.

Haughton’s Nathan Lowe and Airline’s Colin Hawkins finished fifth and sixth, respectively.

Parkway’s Braxton Aycock and Josh Fuller were eighth and ninth, respectively.

Airline’s Brendan Brooks took 10th. Parkway’s Michael Caplis, Benjamin Vo and Holden Miller finished 11-12-13.

Haughton runners Maddox Marston, Jaylin Ealy and Spencer Strong took the next three spots.

—

Gabriel Falting, Parkway’s No. 1 boys runner, finished 18th out of 324 competitors in the Lake Hamilton Invitational. He covered the 5K course in 16:33.85.

Sam Boyer of Rogers Heritage won in 15:26.77.

Jesus Cordova (62nd), Alex Gomez (80th), Noah Fox (84th) and Andrew Kent (97th) all finished in the top 100.

Charlie Ruliffson was 106th and Noah Lafitte 107th.

Parkway finished ninth out of 25 teams.

Parkway’s Ember Pierce and Cheyenne Olson finished 41st and 42nd, respectively, out of 212 runners in the girls race. Emily Rogers was 83rd and Lauren Taylor 95th.

—

Providence Classical Academy’s Ali Hamic finished ninth out of 43 runners in the 5K girls race in the SAU Lois Davis meet in Magnolia, Ark.

Isaac Glorioso led the PCA boys with a 10th-place finish out of 56 competitors.