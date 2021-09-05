High school cross country: Parkway fares well in Mississippi season opener

The Parkway boys finished third and the girls fourth in The Opener: Mississippi College cross country meet Saturday in Clinton, Miss.

The meet was Parkway’s first of the season. Parkway will host its annual meet, the Border Dash, this Saturday at South Bossier Park.

Parkway scored 100 points in the boys division. Brookhaven, Miss., won with 34. Thirty teams posted scores.

Sophomore Gabe Falting led the Panthers with an eighth-place finish, covering the 5K Choctaw Trails course in 17 minutes, 15.54 seconds. The boys field featured 257 runners.

Gary Smith finished 21st in 18:23.63. Adrian Orellana and Noah Fox were 24th and 25th, respectively. Orellana ran an 18:31.31 and Fox an 18:35.03.

Andrew Kent was the final Panther in the scoring. He finished 28th in 18:38.47.

Grayson Childress of Brookhaven won in 16:02.2.

Parkway scored 166 points in the girls division. East Rankin, Miss., Academy won with 108. Twenty-two teams posted scores.

Sophomore Cheyenne Olson led the Lady Panthers with a 10th-place finish in 22:13.97. The girls 5K race featured 176 runners.

Ember Pierce was 32nd in 24:17.11, and Laila Brimmer 35th in 24:27.38. Landry Johnson finished 39th in 24:37.97.

Emma Barber, the final Lady Panther in the scoring, was 70th in 26:14.72.

Brooklyn Biancamano of Long Beach, Miss., won in 19:11.34.

Elsewhere, Haughton’s Kenneth Smith finished fifth out of 102 boys competitors in the Choudrant Aggie Invitational.

He covered the Gospel Campground course in Ruston in 17:45.88.